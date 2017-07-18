NASCAR Bolsters Leadership Team

NASCAR announced today that Brandon Igdalsky has joined the organization as Managing Director of Event Marketing and Promotion, Evan Parker has been appointed Managing Director of Content Strategy, Scott Warfield has been named Managing Director of Digital and Social Content and Jeff Wohlschlaeger has been appointed Managing Director of Series Marketing.

Igdalsky joins the organization after serving as president and CEO of Pocono Raceway. He will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell, overseeing the team dedicated to working with track partners on a number of event-related initiatives. Igdalsky will lead the NASCAR-Track Council and will be based out of NASCAR’s Daytona Beach offices.

“The work across the entire industry to help create the best live experience possible is extremely important to our industry’s initiatives,” O’Donnell said. “We’re delighted that Brandon’s experience as a track president will further solidify the strong working relationships we have with our track partners as we continue to innovate the fan experience at track.”

Parker assumes responsibility and oversight for the strategic development and dissemination of content across each of NASCAR’s digital, social and entertainment platforms. Parker’s new role will allow NASCAR to better serve race fans’ dynamic needs with the content they want, where they want it. Parker will report to SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory. As part of this larger content strategy, Warfield will oversee the development and execution of content and strategic partnerships across NASCAR’s digital and social platforms.

“Because our fans consume our product in a variety of evolving ways, it’s more important than ever to dedicate strategic leadership and resources to these multi-faceted efforts,” Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer Steve Phelps said. “We have enjoyed significant growth across all our digital and social media platforms and look forward to delivering innovative content that our race fans have come to expect from NASCAR. The leadership of these talented individuals will ensure we are staying ahead in our efforts to deliver content to the best fans in sports.”

Wohlschlaeger, who will report to Gregory, transitions to his new role after leading the Event Marketing team the past five years. He will oversee the marketing partnerships with each NASCAR series entitlement partner across the national series. “Jeff is a great asset for helping bring partnerships to life,” said Phelps. “He is very well respected among his peers and has quickly showcased his successful talents and work ethic that will bode very well for him in his new role.”

NASCAR PR