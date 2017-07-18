Kevin Manion Motorsports to Make NASCAR K&N Pro Series Debut

Kevin Manion Motorsports will make its NASCAR K&N Pro Series debut on July 28 at Iowa Speedway with the No. 1 Menards Toyota Camry. Ben Kennedy, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, will pilot the entry in the annual combination race for the East and West divisions of the K&N Pro Series.





KMM is led by Kevin "Bono" Manion, a NASCAR championship-winning crew chief with wins in marquee races such as the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. As a part-time team owner in NASCAR's Whelen Modified divisions and various regional Modified series, Manion scored nine victories and 10 poles, fielding cars for the likes of Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece over a nine-year span, including victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.





"I'm happy to finally join the ranks of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series," said Manion. "It's a tremendous series, and our goal is to build something beyond a one-off race. We want to create an environment that teaches and develops young talent who have goals of competing at racing's highest levels."





The move to the K&N Pro Series came with the support of Menards, a program partner of KMM since 2010.





"When talking with John Menard over the offseason about the Modified program, I mentioned my desire to step into the K&N Pro Series," continued Manion. "We felt Iowa would be a great spot to start, and Ben is a winning driver in the K&N East who Menards already supports in the Xfinity Series."





Kennedy is a two-time race winner in the K&N Pro Series East, scoring victories at Five Flags Speedway and Bowman Gray Stadium in 2013.

Kevin Manion Motorsports PR