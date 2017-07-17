Bromante Continues Learning Process with Another Top Ten Run In Alabama

After rain washed out his previous visit to the track, Giovanni Bromante rebounded this past Saturday night to capture another top ten finish at Montgomery Motor Speedway in the Beat The Heat 100. Bromante started the night outside of row six and gradually worked his way to an eighth place finish.

The David Gilliland Racing team unloaded on Friday in the blistering heat of the American deep south to make practice laps and find more speed for the New York driver. Bromante gradually made gains on the slick racetrack over the course of Friday evening and on Saturday during limited on-track time. Bromante even practiced within two tenths of a second of the fastest car during Saturday’s sessions.

Bromante laid down the twelfth-fastest time in qualifying during the hottest part of the day. Knowing the sun would set and change track conditions, the DGR team gave Bromante a car focused more on the 100-lap feature in the coolness of the night instead of the hot, slick conditions from qualifying. The team’s strategy paid off during a race which went green most of the way.

After riding around during the first part of the race, Bromante made his moves as the lap count dwindled near the end of the race. Despite a blistering pace set by the race leaders, Giovanni was able to conserve his tires and his physical stamina to claw to eighth at the end of the race, the third top ten finish for Bromante in his rookie season and only his sixth career stock car race of any kind.

“This entire weekend went great and we were a lot stronger than last race,” teenage driver Bromante said. “The gains we made really helped me to pass people as we got later in the race and closer to ten to go. We were never able to do that before, and this time we could. Even with the heat, I never felt tired in the car and it was a fun race. We basically had two 50-lap green flag runs and I'm really looking forward to the next race with DGR after the progress we made this weekend. They continue to give me great racecars and I can't wait until Southern National in August.”

PMG PR