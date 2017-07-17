Chase Purdy Claims Another Runner-Up, Fourth Consecutive Pole at New Hampshire

For Chase Purdy, the most recent NASCAR K&N Pro Series race started the same as the last three – he led the field to green from the pole position at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. After leading, he came home with yet another second place finish during his rookie season in the developmental tour one step below NASCAR’s national series.

Weather wreaked havoc on scheduling all weekend, moving on-track activities around in favor of the events scheduled for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Despite the adjusted schedule and track time, Chase was one of the fastest cars on the property, pacing both practice sessions on Friday afternoon. He backed those runs up by claiming his fourth consecutive 21 Means 21 Pole Award and once again earning the privilege to lead the field to green.

Chase rocketed to the lead from the initial start of the race, leading friend and quasi-teammate Todd Gilliland for the opening handful of circuits. An early caution on lap five slowed the field and forced a restart on lap eight Gilliland was able to bypass Purdy on the restart in turn one and pulled away until the late stages of the race which went caution-free after the initial slowdown on lap five. Chase cut the advantage to just under two seconds in the closing laps but ran out of time and tires before the checkered flag flew. He crossed the line second for the third time this season, extending his lead in the Rookie of the Year standings.

“The whole weekend went well,” Purdy said after the race. “We led a few laps and finished second. It was a pretty simple race, which is good from our perspective, because we got a good gauge on my performance and the car's performance. I probably could've done something a little different on the restart to try and keep Todd behind me, but he had a nose on me getting into turn one and was able to get by. Still, we ran second and had another good weekend. I'm proud of my DGR guys for knocking out another great racecar and putting us in a position to contend for the win.”

Chase's next event is the NASCAR K&N Pro Series race on July 28 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Ia., the first time Chase will compete in a combination event which includes the drivers and teams from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. Prior to that event, he will be back in a super late model for the inaugural CARS Tour Mid-Atlantic Classic on July 22 at Orange County Speedway, an event which will be broadcast live on www.carstour.tv

PMG PR