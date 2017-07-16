If you ain't first, you're last: Wonder Bread car set to appear at NASCAR Pinty's Series

The NASCAR Pinty's Series is nearly halfway complete, but starting this weekend, there's a notable addition to the circuit. For fans of hot, nasty speed, Wonder Bread is turning up the heat by introducing a Wonder-wrapped car.

"Wonder Bread is a pop culture staple and has been associated with one of the top racecar drivers in history," said Andrea Hunt, vice president of marketing at Weston Bakeries. "When the opportunity came up to reintroduce this iconic piece of racing folklore into the circuit, we couldn't resist."

The 3,050-pound, 6-ounce, newborn infant Dodge Challenger will be driven by Larry Jackson from Oakville, Ontario. Jackson is a six-year veteran of the NASCAR Pinty's Series and has partnered with Wonder Bread to toast the competition. With over 70 Feature Event wins over his 20+ year career, Jackson is one of the winningest drivers in Ontario.

"The game plan is to shake and bake, baby, and luckily, Wonder has got the freshest baked bread around," said Jackson. "I've got an invisible fire burning inside me and am going to come at the competition like a spider monkey."

The Wonder car will be making three appearances over the rest of the summer: first appearing in the Toronto Indy this Saturday, July 15, then taking the course at Trois Rivières on August 13, and wrapping up at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville on September 3.

