MMR: Jared Irvan Finishes 11th at Thompson Speedway

The Martin-McClure Racing organization participated in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East #ThompsonThrowback festivities at the recent Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway. Jared Irvan piloted the iconic No.4 yellow entry paying homage to the paint scheme driven by his father, Ernie Irvan who ran the scheme in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series as well as in the Busch North Series during his time as a driver.
Jared Irvan, under the direction of crew chief Paul Clapprood, qualified for the event in 9th position after showing speed and confidence in his first laps at Thompson Speedway. Irvan finished the event in 11th position after his breaks faded late in the event and chose to drive conservatively to protect his equipment.
This event was a special opportunity for MMR to celebrate the rich heritage of NASCAR and to reflect on the contributions made by Morgan-McClure Motorsports while looking forward to the exciting future of Martin-McClure Racing.
Eric McClure:
"This race was such a wonderful experience for me personally as well as for my father and uncles. I am so glad that NASCAR organized such a cool event and that we had such a positive response from the Southwest Virginia community as well as the NASCAR community as a whole. Jared showed many of the same characteristics his father has behind the wheel, he was aggressive, confident and has incredible talent. I hope to be able to work with him again in the future."
Hal Martin:
"I was happy to see Jared's speed from the time we unloaded at Thompson. With this race being his first race back in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series car in a couple years, I was impressed with his ability to get aggressive from the time practice started all the way through the race. He showed great car control and ran consistently throughout the entire weekend. Jared is a very talented young driver and I hope we are able to work with him more in the future."
