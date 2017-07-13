MMR: Jared Irvan Finishes 11th at Thompson Speedway

The Martin-McClure Racing organization participated in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East #ThompsonThrowback festivities at the recent Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway. Jared Irvan piloted the iconic No.4 yellow entry paying homage to the paint scheme driven by his father, Ernie Irvan who ran the scheme in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series as well as in the Busch North Series during his time as a driver.

Jared Irvan, under the direction of crew chief Paul Clapprood, qualified for the event in 9th position after showing speed and confidence in his first laps at Thompson Speedway. Irvan finished the event in 11th position after his breaks faded late in the event and chose to drive conservatively to protect his equipment.

This event was a special opportunity for MMR to celebrate the rich heritage of NASCAR and to reflect on the contributions made by Morgan-McClure Motorsports while looking forward to the exciting future of Martin-McClure Racing.