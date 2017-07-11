Annual New England Event Helps Paint Championship Picture

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East continues its three weeks of action Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, for the United Site Services 70.

New Hampshire has held more series races than any other track on the circuit, ushering the K&N Pro Series from the early days as a regional touring series through its current incarnation as a true development stop on the NASCAR ladder. But the 1.058-mile oval located less than an hour from Boston, has done more than simply play host to 70 races since 1990. It’s also been a testing ground of a team’s championship mettle.

Ten times, the driver that went on to win the K&N Pro Series championship won at least once during their title season at NHMS. Since 2004, seven champions have visited victory lane — including current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson, who won in Loudon en route to the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title. In addition, a series champions have won twice at NHMS four times, beginning with 1991 champion Ricky Craven and continuing in 2007 with the Joey Logano and in 2010 with Ryan Truex. Most recently, William Byron — who is second in the NASCAR XFINITY Series standings with two wins this season — won at New Hampshire in 2015 before securing his championship that year.

NASCAR PR