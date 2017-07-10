Purdy Continues Pole Winning Streak at Thompson, Finishes Top Ten

When Chase Purdy climbed into his racecar on Saturday night, it was in a very familiar place at the front of the field. The Mississippi native claimed his third consecutive pole position in NASCAR K&N Pro Series competition and followed the run up with another top ten finish at the end of the Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway.

Despite qualifying on the pole, Chase’s practice sessions did not go to plan during the afternoon. On his initial run during the first practice, Chase hit the track and before he was barely up to speed, missed his mark in turn three and slapped the wall with his Toyota. The David Gilliland Racing team was forced to pull out the backup car for the race and the time to prepare and inspect it took away from practice time for the race.

Even with the reduced amount of practice, the team gave Chase a car he was able to clock in fourth fastest during the final practice. In qualifying, he rounded the .625-mile facility in a track record time of 20.197 seconds, averaging in excess of 111 miles per hour. Chase proceeded to lead the opening 16 circuits of the race and ran top five for the majority of the event until a late race restart where he was bypassed and relegated to a seventh place finish, his fourth top ten of the season.

“I really hate I wrecked the car in practice when I went into turn three and the tires were too cold to grip and turn,” Purdy said after the race. “I really hate it for my guys, but they busted their butts to get the backup ready. We immediately went to P2 on the board and took what little time we had to work on race runs. I know we didn’t have as much time as we wanted to work on race run stuff because of that, and it hurt us in the race. I’m still proud of my guys and the effort they put in this weekend, we’ll get one soon.”

Chase’s next event is the NASCAR K&N Pro Series race on July 15 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., the first time Chase will compete on a track larger than a mile. Following that event, he will be back in a super late model for the CARS Tour Mid-Atlantic Classic on July 22 at Orange County Speedway.

