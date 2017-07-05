MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) will kick off the second half of the 2017 season this coming weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) located in Thompson, Conn. Current NKNPSE championship points leader Harrison Burton is looking for his fourth NKNPSE victory of the season.

TSMP features a 1.7-mile road course and a 5/8-mile paved oval that will host the Busch North Throwback 100 on Saturday, July 8. The facility has hosted many events, including three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events in 1951, 1969, and 1970. The NKNPSE last raced at the speedway in 2009.

"Thompson is one of those tracks in motorsports with tons of history," Burton said. "It's not a cookie cutter race track and has plenty of character. It'll be important to learn the track quickly this weekend so that we can start to tune on it. I'm looking forward to the race and hopefully putting our DEX Imaging Toyota in victory lane."

Burton has scored three NKNPSE victories this season at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, South Boston (Va.) Speedway, and Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway as well as an ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards victory at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. He leads the NKNPSE points standings by 19 markers entering the second half of the season.

"We've had a really solid season," Burton said. "Heading into the second half of the year we're just looking to continue the success. Winning never gets old, and it's been fun to be able to score some big wins this year in the K&N car, ARCA car and the late model."

The NKNPSE Bush North Throwback 100 is scheduled for July 8 at 8:15p.m. ET. The race will air July 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

MDM PR