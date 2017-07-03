Purdy Scores Another Runner-Up Finish at Berlin

Chase Purdy is becoming one of the cars to beat weekly in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and Saturday night's event at Berlin Raceway proved it. After riding for most of the race, he pounced late to finish second for the second time in his short K&N Pro Series career.

Purdy was one of the top three cars in practice, chasing his teammate in the standings by mere thousandths of a second at the conclusion of the session. During qualifying, Purdy circled the .438-mile track faster than the field, claiming his second consecutive 21 Means 21 Pole Award in the series.

Once the green flag dropped, Purdy dropped back in the running order, saving his equipment for a late race push. As the final third of the race approached, he picked up his pace, picking off competitors in a charge to the front while slowly reeling in his teammate for the lead. Chase eventually ran out of circuits to compete for the win once again but claimed yet another runner-up finish which vaulted him to third in the series standings."

We were fast all weekend thanks to my David Gilliland Racing team," Chase said after the race. "I rode around a lot of the race saving tires and I started to make my moves toward the front with about 40 to go which may have been just a tad late. We ended up second behind Todd, but we were so fast, I just needed a caution and I think we would've had a shot at the win. I can't wait for Thompson next weekend."

Chase’s next event is the NASCAR Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut, the first time the series has visited the facility in nearly a decade. Following that event, he will be back in the K&N car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In Thompson, Purdy will be running a scheme honoring former series champion Dale Shaw.

For more information on Chase Purdy, visit his website at ChasePurdyRacing.com and follow him on Facebook (@ChasePurdyRacing), Twitter (@ChasePurdy12) and Instagram (@chase_purdy).

