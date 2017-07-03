Rev Racing Unveils Paint Schemes for Busch North Throwback at Thompson

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) unveiled their 2017 short track schedule in December, announcing the return of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. After an eight-year absence for the KNPSE, the upcoming race will celebrate the series’ New England roots and the rich history of the division with the Busch North Throwback 100 on Saturday, July 8.

Saturday, July 8

Friday, July 7

To mark the occasion, Rev Racing will honorably wrap two of their cars in the former paint schemes of Rogelio López and Tommy Houston.“We love the opportunity to pay respect and celebrate those who have paved the way in this sport,” said Jefferson Hodges, Rev Racing Director of Competition. “It is important that we continue to bridge the gap between these racing generations. Knowledge continues to be power and the more we can expose our drivers to these momentous moments and icons the more successful they will be as they in advance in this sport.”The No. 03 Telmex Toyota will be piloted by Mexico City’s Rubén García Jr.,as he pays tribute to Lopez. Lopez, a Aguascalientes, Mexico native won the 2006 Desafío Corona Series (now NASCAR Peak Mexico Series) championship, and came to the United States to drive the No. 03 Telmex/Lucas Oil Dodge in the NASCAR Grand National Division, Busch East Series for the 2007 season. On July 22nd, 2007, Lopez won with this particular paint scheme at The Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, TN. He became the first Mexican-born driver to win on an oval in the series and in NASCAR, beating current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver, Joey Logano.“It’s an honor for me to be part of this throwback race for the first time in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East,” said Rogelio López. “It has been 10 years since I won in Nashville and I still remember the win like it was yesterday. I want to thank everyone at Rev Racing and Rubén for driving the 03 car (Dave Davis Motorsports). It was an unforgettable race and I am excited to be able to attend the upcoming event in support of Ruben and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program.”Teammate Chase Cabre will be paying tribute to Tommy Houston. Houston (born on January 29, 1945) is a retired NASCAR Busch Series driver, now called the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Over his career, Houston helped that series grow throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Houston had 417 starts, 24 wins and 123 top fives.Houston’s son, Andy, spotter for current NASCAR Monster Energy Series Cup Driver Austin Dillion, shared the paint scheme with his dad.“I showed my dad the drawing last night! He really liked it. He won a K&N race (Busch North) at Stafford in that same paint scheme! He said seeing that paint scheme brings back a lot of good memories and hopes it brings Rev Racing some good luck!”Team Rev Racing is ready to make history of their own this coming weekend, while capitalizing on the momentum from this past weekend’s race at Berlin Raceway. Driver Chase Cabre earned a third place finish and teammate Jay Bealsey garnered a fourth place finish, the Coca-Cola Move of the Race and the Brembo Brake Through Challenge. García and Collin Cabre rounded out the top-10 with an eighth and 10th place finish.Garcia Jr., Cabre, and the entire Rev Racing team will join other drivers of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park onfor the Busch North Throwback 100.Don't miss your opportunity to meet the stars of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East on, from 5-7p in a FREE Fan Fest.