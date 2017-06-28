MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Berlin Raceway

After a month hiatus, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) will return to action this Saturday, July 1, at Berlin Raceway located in Marne, Michigan. MDM Motorsports will field two entries in the Berlin 150 with drivers Harrison Burton and Travis Miller.

MDM Motorsports driver, Burton, is the current NKNPSE points leader with six top-five finishes and three wins in six races. He won the Memphis 125, the most recent NKNPSE event, on June 3 at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway. This win gave Burton a 26-point lead over the second-place contender in KNKPSE point standings.

Travis Miller will return to the seat of the No. 40 Toyota for MDM Motorsports. Miller has competed in the last three NKNPSE events for the team where he has finished first, sixth and third respectively. His victory came on May 6 in race number one of the Who'sYourDriver.org TWIN 100s at South Boston (Va.) Speedway.

Harrison Burton, driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12... Burton is the current NKNPSE points leader. He has wins at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, South Boston (Va.) Speedway, and Memphis International Raceway this season. He also has an ARCA Racing Series victory at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. Burton made his Berlin Raceway debut on Monday, June 19, in the Super Late Model Money in the Bank 150. He finished third and gained valuable experience heading into Saturday's Inaugural NKNPSE Berlin Raceway event.

Burton on Berlin: "Berlin is a tricky track," Burton said. "The line you run around there is something you don't see anywhere else. Running the Money in the Bank 150 in the super late model will be a big help come Saturday in the K&N car. MDM Motorsports as a whole has had a great year, so to say I'm excited to get back into the seat of one of their cars is an understatement. My No. 12 team has been on it this year. It will be fun to get on track this weekend and see what we have."

Travis Miller, driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 40... Miller returns to the seat of the No. 40 MDM Motorsports Toyota following a third-place finish at Memphis International Speedway last month. The Virginia native has had a career-best year, picking up his first NKNPSE victory on May 6 , at South Boston Speedway.

Miller on Berlin: "I'm so ready to get back behind the wheel," Miller said. "It is so fun to go to the race track knowing that you have a chance to win, and right now, that's the way it is with this MDM Motorsports team. Berlin Raceway is a tough track but I know my team will bring a great car."

The Berlin 150 is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET . The event will air on NBCSN July 7 , at 12:30 p.m. ET .

MDM Motorsports PR