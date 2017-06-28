NASCAR Heat 2 to Include $50 Ticket-Coupon for Speedway Motorsports NASCAR-Sanctioned Events

704Games and Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) announced Wednesday that retail editions* of NASCAR Heat 2, the new NASCAR console game, will include $50 off the purchase of any ticket (certain restrictions apply**) for the remaining 2017 and all 2018 NASCAR-sanctioned events at one of eight SMI-owned locations across the U.S.

"We are pleased to partner with 704Games for a promotion that rewards NASCAR gamers of all ages with the chance to experience the thrill of NASCAR in person at Speedway Motorsport's eight great motorsports facilities," said Mike Burch, Speedway Motorsports, Inc.'s chief strategy officer. "Our fans can race as their heroes in NASCAR Heat 2 and, with this special offer, watch them perform live at our speedways across the country."

Fans can use the offer to attend any Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™ race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway or Texas Motor Speedway.

"The gaming space allows our fans to consume the sport on a daily basis in an interactive way, which aids in the growth of our audience," said Blake Davidson, vice president of licensing and consumer products for NASCAR. "SMI teaming up with 704Games to provide ticket discounts enforces our goal to make the sport more accessible to new and avid fans alike."

NASCAR Heat 2's cover was unveiled Sunday at SMI-owned Sonoma Raceway by Kyle Busch, who won the competition to be the game's cover athlete at the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race™.

NASCAR Heat 2 will be available in the U.S. on Sept. 12, 2017 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC on Steam. Fans can pre-order NASCAR Heat 2 beginning July 10, 2017.

