Series Heads to Berlin Raceway For Second Straight Inaugural Race

For the third time this season, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will head to a new track. The series will be back in action Saturday at Marne, Michigan’s Berlin Raceway for the Stars & Stripes 150.

Berlin, a unique .438-mile oval with short straightaways and long corners, has served as a host to the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series for the past year and has seen many NASCAR drivers come through its ranks. Johnny Benson Jr., a longtime Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver as well as a NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, Chris Buescher and 2015 Camping World Truck Series victor Erik Jones have all won races at the short-track throughout their careers.

In the track’s long history, which dates back to 1951, Berlin has hosted only one NASCAR touring series event — a Grand National East race won by Bob Senneker in 1973.

Current NASCAR K&N Pro Series East points leader Harrison Burton holds a 28-point lead over his fellow NASCAR Next classmate Todd Gilliland, after picking up his third win in the last four races at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway earlier this month. As the only driver to finish in the top five in all six events thus far, Burton has wrestled away control of the championship hunt and will look to continue his recent surge as the season reaches the halfway point at Berlin.

NASCAR PR