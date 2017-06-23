MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Preview: Sonoma Raceway

MDM Motorsports is excited to announce that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) driver Daniel Suárez will drive for the team in Saturday’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway located in Sonoma, Calif with sponsorship from ARRIS.

Suárez currently drives the No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry in the MENCS for Joe Gibbs Racing. He made a name for himself in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) in 2013, scoring nine top-10 finishes and six top-five finishes, propelling him to a third-place finish in the overall points standings. In 2014, he made both his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) debuts. In his first full-time NXS season, he scored 18 top-10 finishes, eight top-five finishes, and scored three-poles, finishing fifth in series points. In 2016, he scored his first career NXS victory, beating Kyle Busch at Michigan International Speedway in June of that year. He went on to win two more races that season. Those three wins combined with 27 top-10 finishes, 19 top-five finishes, and three poles, propelled him to the 2016 NXS Championship.

“I’m really excited to be making my first K&N Pro Series West start this weekend in Sonoma,” said Suárez. “I’m very appreciative to everyone from ARRIS and MDM Motorsports for allowing me to go out, have some fun and learn my way around Sonoma on Saturday afternoon. It should be a great race and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

MDM Motorsports enters the weekend having won eight races already these season in the NKNPSE, as well as the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards. Currently, the team leads the NKNPSE points standings with driver, Harrison Burton.

In addition to Suárez, Saturday’s Carneros 200 will feature 2014 MENCS champion Kevin Harvick and June 2017 MENCS Pocono winner Ryan Blaney.

The Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 4:00p local time. The race will air on NBCSN, June 29 at 11:00p ET.

