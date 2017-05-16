The Tony Stewart Foundation Announces The Faces of Team One Cure for 2017 Indy 500

Tony Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his passion about people, pets, and motorsports will be on full display during the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 this Memorial Day weekend. The Indiana native announced that his Tony Stewart Foundation has launched the Faces of Team One Cure, which will adorn the No. 77 Lucas Oil/Team One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda driven by Jay Howard in this year's Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

"Together we're racing to find the cure for cancer in both pets and people," shared Tony Stewart. "It's an innovative yet proven approach where treatment of pets with cancer can improve therapies for people. It perfectly aligns with my foundation's mission and we're excited to share stories of people and pets benefitting from comparative oncology."

The Tony Stewart Foundation focuses on aiding and assisting children who are critically ill or physically disabled; animals at-risk or endangered; and drivers injured during racing. The newest addition to his foundation, launched earlier this year, Team One Cure, is an important extension of these priorities.

Team One Cure has a primary mission to provide awareness and understanding on breakthrough cancer treatments through comparative oncology research. These ongoing collaborations between human and veterinary oncologists nationwide are changing the face of cancer research and treatment - for pets and for people.

Team One Cure is a program about people and pets. Team One Cure is comprised of everyone who joins Tony in sharing our stories, making a donation and participating in the Faces of Team One Cure campaign.

"My wife of 27 years has helped me to become a better man," Scott H.

"My three beautiful kids... Megan, jenny, and Brady...," Frank N.

"For my kids and my husband," Angela M.

"My young men mean the world to me," Jeremy S.

"My first love, about 10 years ago...little bit smaller, voice a little higher, fewer teeth, but still just as much love," Kiah P.

"My BC survivors girls!" Stephanie F.

The "Faces of Team One Cure" Program is a fun, interactive way to upload a photograph of your special someone when, combined with others, will create a mosaic. A modest donation ($10.00) is all it takes to honor a special person or pet; and, become part of a unique program that will raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and programs. Fans are encouraged to be part of the story by visiting www.FacesOfTeamOneCure.org

Selected images from the Faces of Team One Cure will be displayed on Howard's No. 77 racecar when the the green flag drops for the start of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. This iconic race, presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, take places on Sun., May 28 and will be televised live on ABC.

For more information on the Faces of Team One Cure, please visit www.FacesOfTeamOneCure.org , or for complete information about the Team One Cure program, please visit www.TeamOneCure.org

TSF PR