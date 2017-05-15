Indy 500 Champion Buddy Lazier to Attempt 20th Start in Indianapolis 500, Entered as Oldest Competitor

A year removed from the 20th anniversary of winning the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in 1996, Buddy Lazier confirmed he would attempt to quality for his 20th Indianapolis 500 this month. One of the league's most experienced drivers returns to the famed oval track for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil behind the wheel of the Lazier Racing Chevrolet.

"It's hard to believe another year has passed and May is upon us again," said Lazier. "We are coming off one of our most successful ski seasons at my family's Tivoli Lodge in Vail (CO) and it's exciting to once again turn my attention to the Brickyard. My fitness and training regimen remains a big priority daily and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to again race at Indy with Chevrolet."

Lazier (49), the oldest driver competing this year, has a deep resume at the famous oval. With five top-five finishes, including one win (with a broken back) and two second-place finishes, among his 19 starts at IMS, Lazier knows his way around the track. Should he win on May 28 , he would inherit the record as the oldest Indy 500 winner, trumping Al Unser Sr. who won on May 24, 1987 at age 47.

Lazier Racing is IndyCar's smallest team and one of only two driver/owner teams in the field. The team is led by Team Manager Mitch Davis and co-owned by Lazier's father Bob Lazier, a former driver and the 1981 CART Series Rookie of the Year.

Since competing in the 100th Indianapolis 500 last May, Lazier has been staying busy with his son, Flinn's racing career. The young Lazier just turned 18, has been a winner in Formula Vee (the SCCA highly-restricted class started in the mid-60s) and took his first step in the Mazda Road to Indy in April driving for Newman/Wachs Racing in USF2000. In addition to being a mentor to Flinn's racing career, Lazier helps run his family's five-star Vail ski resort.

With 8 wins, 102 starts, 26 top-five finishes and 45 top-ten finishes, the 2000 Indy car Champion is a familiar face at the Brickyard in addition obviously having his image immortalized on the famed Borg-Warner Trophy, among a cast of seven former winners.

Practice begins Monday, May 15 and runs through Friday , with qualifications to set the 33-car field scheduled for May 20-21 and another practice May 22 . Miller Lite Carb Day, which includes the final one-hour practice before the race, is set for May 26 . The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28 airs on ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network ( 11 a.m. ET ).

Lazier Racing will make sponsor and other team announcements at a later date.

