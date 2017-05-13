Schmidt, Andretti Go Head to Head at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

We are stationed at the media center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lunch has been served and gotta say IMS can put a spread together!

We just witnessed history here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sam Schmidt who is paralyzed just raced one of the greatest racers in the world 77-year-old Mario Andretti. So yes you read that right paralyzed from the neck down Sam Schmidt is competing in a race.

Some may say he has nothing to prove and this may be true. However that didn't stop the 52 year old Sam Schmidt from the challenge. The drivers drove a 4 lap race around the "Indy Road Course".

IMS President Doug Boles thought the idea was pretty nuts himself.

To quote Doug Boles "I got a note from Sam sometime last fall, early winter, saying, ‘Hey, I'd like to do a head-to-head race next May against Mario Andretti,’ and I thought he was crazy," Boles said. "But I thought Mario might be even crazier, and I didn't know that you could actually convince Mario to do that, but Mario actually agreed.

It was an amazing scene here at IMS. Mario won the race and Sam Schmidt was quick to challenge a rematch. It was clear Sam Schmidt was very emotional about the experience.

The "The Mayor of Hinchtown" waved the flag! James Hinchcliff the 2011 Verizon IndyCar series Rookie of the Year. Driver of the #5 Indy car for Schmidt Peterson Motorsport. is a driver for Sam Schmidt.

The grid is set for the Indy Car GP with will Power on the "POLE" and setting a new Track record 1 minute, 10.2014 seconds — on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

Penske claimed the top two spots on the speed chart! Penske looks to dominate today's race. Even after a disappointing qualification for Simon Pagenaud who will be starting back in 6th position.

Indianapolis Colts star QB Andre Luck will give the "Race Command" and Retired Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis will drive the Pace Car for the Indy Car GP.

I spent some time walking the pits and garages and I can tell you the teams are ready...the fans are here and so are we!