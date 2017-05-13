Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Rides Begins Today; Petty Family will Reunite Again on Ride

For the second consecutive year, the Petty family will reunite during the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, for its 23rd annual motorcycle trek.

Kyle Petty will ride alongside his wife, sisters Sharon and Rebecca, brother-in-law Terry, and father, "The King" Richard during the Ride presented by Manheim . The Ride engages celebrities, motorcycle enthusiasts, fans and local communities to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction , a camp for kids with serious health care needs.

Kyle will lead his immediate family and his extended "Charity Ride family" of approximately 200 riders as they celebrate together on Thursday, May 18 - which is recognized as Petty Family Foundation day. On this day, the Ride will travel from Mitchell, South Dakota, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and finish by celebrating "The King's" 80th birthday that evening at Manheim Minneapolis.

"It's always special to have family on the Ride", said Kyle Petty. "It means the world to me that our Charity Ride family will be a part of my dad's 80th birthday celebration at Manheim Minneapolis."

Over 20 years ago, Kyle combined his passion for helping others with his love of motorcycles to create the Ride. Since 1995, more than 7,950 riders have logged 11.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities.

This year the ride will travel from Portland, Oregon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ending on Friday, May 19 . It is the first time in nearly a decade the ride will cover the Pacific Northwest.

Since its inception by Kyle and his family in 2004, in honor of his son Adam Petty, Victory Junction has served as the Ride's primary beneficiary. Located on 84 acres in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction exists to enrich the lives of children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses by creating camping experiences that are memorable, fun, empowering, physically safe and medically sound.

RPM PR