Outlaw Late Model Star Tyler Roahrig Set for ARCA Debut at Toledo with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Defending Glass City 200 winner Tyler Roahrig will make his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards debut in the upcoming Menards 200 at the Toledo Speedway.

Roahrig will make his debut with championship team Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) piloting the No. 78 Chevrolet.

“To be presented with an opportunity to take the next step in accomplishing my goals with a team like Mason Mitchell Motorsports, and with such a fantastic platform as the ARCA racing series it's hard to put into words,” Roahrig explained. Racing is all that I know and to see that people out there believe in me, support me, and want to help me succeed means a great deal.”

Owner Mason Mitchell holds the qualifying record at the Toledo Speedway which he set in 2014.

“Tyler is such a talented driver with a great racing background and a lot of success at Toledo Speedway,” added MMM Owner Mason Mitchell. “I know it’s his ARCA Racing debut but I believe we will have a great opportunity to end the day in victory lane. We’ve had great cars every week. Hopefully we can get some racing luck next weekend at Toledo.”

The outlaw late model standout has won his last two starts at the half-mile in his No. 24 machine. Roahrig won the ARCA Super Six Gold Cup race last August and then followed it up by capturing the checkered flag in the Glass City 200 in September.

“Making my debut at Toledo definitely gives me more confidence. I like the configuration of the track and the great racing that it provides. My father has been a huge part of my success at Toledo. He holds the track record in the outlaw late model division. At first I struggled a little when I started going to Toledo but after some tips from him I really started being more competitive and then eventually winning races.”

Roahrig already has two wins under his belt this season at the Kalamazoo Speedway dominating the Intimidator 100. It marked his second straight win in the event. He also won the Denny Nyari Classic at New Paris Speedway last weekend.

On April 25, 2014 Roahrig was involved in a horrifying practice crash at the Anderson Speedway. He sustained a compound lower leg fracture, a broken hip, broken arm, broken sternum, broken tailbone and broken shoulder blade. An assortment of titanium rods, pins, plates and screws were inserted to hold the healing injuries in place.

He would spend the next year between a wheelchair and rehab. It was unsure whether or not that he would ever race again.

In his first start, back in his outlaw late model, Roahrig made his comeback complete by solidifying a win at the New Pairs Speedway in the Denny Nyari Classic. Adding to an already emotional evening, Roahrig passed his father (J.R.) for the win with 11 laps remaining in the event.

“I believe the biggest learning curve will be getting adjusted to the heavier cars, the last few years I've mainly raced sprint cars and outlaw late models which are much lighter than the ARCA cars.”

Roahrig will have support from marketing partners Mobile Tech Trailers, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales and The Complete Printer.

MMM has enjoyed success at the Toledo Speedway. In three starts the teams earned one top-five and three top-ten finishes.

