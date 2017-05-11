ARCA and NASCAR driver Justin Fontaine cleared to test stock car

Officials from AM Racing and their development team Win-Tron Racing jointly announced today that ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Fontaine (@driverFontaine) has been medically cleared to test a stock car in preparation for his return to competition soon.



Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18.



He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., the next afternoon, Feb. 19.



A week following his accident, Fontaine fighting mild pain showed up at the “World Center of Racing” to support his AM Racing team in Truck Series season-opener, where the team finished second and ninth respectively with drivers Austin Wayne Self and JJ Yeley.



Since then, however, Fontaine, a native of Asheville, N.C. has kept a low profile while undergoing his recovery.



Nearly two and a half months later, a recent routine checkup with his physicians revealed that his dedication to a safe and healthy recovery has paid off with an expected immediate return to competition following the private stock car test later this month.



“I’ve been more than ready to get back in a race car, said Fontaine. “I can’t thank my doctors enough for helping make the recovery process not only swift, but mostly pain-free. This injury has taught me a lot. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my commitment to racing and embracing the positive in what sometimes has been an unpleasant situation. My team has been my biggest supporters and their reinforcement has made our relationship stronger.



“Once we get the all-clear, I’m going to climb back into the No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Inc. Toyota for AMWinTron Racing and race like nothing happened.”



Fontaine says the priorities for the test are simple.



“The test is just to make sure I’m comfortable behind the wheel and get back into a routine of driving,” he added. “The team has a lot of exercises planned to get me reaccustomed to practice, qualifying and race conditions. From there, it should be all good.”



Once cleared to drive, Fontaine will continue a steady presence in the ARCA Racing Series with Win-Tron Racing, while also running a limited Truck Series schedule with Mooresville, N.C.-based AM Racing.

“We’ve been building cars anxiously awaiting Justin’s return,” said Win-Tron Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski. “Tim (Self, AM Racing team principal) and I are very pleased to see the dedication from Justin to get back into his every day routines.”



“We think Justin is going to do fine at the test, but it’s important to take that time and spend the day to make sure he’s comfortable and we can move forward with putting him back on the track every week.”



To learn more information on AM Racing please visit amracingteam.com.

AM Racing PR