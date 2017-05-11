Bobby Labonte Foundation Announces Grant Recipients for 2017

After a lengthy review process, The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion and businessman Bobby Labonte, announced today that four non-profit organizations have been selected to receive grant funding through his foundation including Emily's Kids Foundation, High Point Regional Health Foundation, High Point Young Life and Smart Start of Davidson County.

The initial process included an application and selection procedure for non-profits seeking grant funding to support their efforts to empower parents and families, and build strong foundations for children's future success. Non-profit organizations located in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford and Forsyth Counties were encouraged to apply by March 31, 2017 and required to submit proof of 501(c)(3) status.

Emily's Kids Foundation, based in Climax, North Carolina, and founded in memory of Emily Ann Field, provides charitable contributions that directly benefit families with children who have cancer, while raising the public's awareness of pediatric cancers. This mission is critical to the Triad as there are currently over 350 new cases of pediatric cancer diagnosed each year across the seven hospitals in our area that include pediatric hematology/oncology departments. Emily's Kids Foundation's plan is to allocate the grant money received from the Bobby Labonte Foundation toward the purchase of gift cards and aid in funding the Gold Ribbon Scholarship program. Craig Field, Executive Director, indicated "Emily's Kids Foundation Inc. would like to express our great appreciation and pleasure in being awarded this Grant from the Bobby Labonte Foundation. The funds received will benefit North Carolina Families dealing with Childhood Cancer when their need is the greatest, in addition to keeping the memory and the idea of a young lady alive even after she herself lost her battle with cancer."

Millis Regional Health Education Center, based in High Point, North Carolina and a service of High Point Regional Health, is a non-profit regional health education center that seeks to teach school students, church groups, local organizations and individuals in the community about the human body and how to keep themselves healthy. Millis Center's plan is to allocate the grant money received from the Bobby Labonte Foundation towards updating the Wellness Discovery Room, an interactive health-themed activity room. The grant will be used to create and install a new interactive and educational Magnetic Puzzle Exhibit, specifically designed to address childhood obesity, and the health risks associated with obesity. "We are thrilled to receive this grant and the support of the Bobby Labonte Foundation, indicated Wil Elder, Senior Development and Community Relations Officer. This new exhibit in our Wellness Discovery Center will impact the health of thousands of kids for years to come."

Young Life is a non-profit organization that reaches out to nearly 2 million middle school, high school and college students in communities across the United States and 90 countries around the world annually. Young Life provides role models, safe activities and a sense of significance to these students. Teresa Hyde, Area Director, High Point Young Life, indicated "Thank you Bobby Labonte Foundation! High Point Young Life is humbled to receive this grant. We are excited to see how your generosity will impact the lives of the high school students we serve. Attending Young Life camp is one of the most important aspects of our ministry, and this grant extends the opportunity for more high school students to experience the best week of their life."

Smart Start of Davidson County, based in Lexington, North Carolina, engages the community to ensure all children reach their potential. Smart Start of Davidson County will use one hundred percent of the grant dollars received from the Bobby Labonte Foundation to purchase books for their Reach Out and Read program, a nationally evidence-based model that promotes early literacy and is supported by fifteen published, peer-reviewed studies. William Press, Executive Director, indicated "On behalf of Smart Start of Davidson County and the Children of Davidson County we are thrilled and very grateful that the Bobby Labonte Foundation has chosen to support our Reach Out and Read Program located at Thomasville Pediatrics. With this support from the Bobby Labonte Foundation children will continue to receive a new book at their annual Well Child Exam, as evidence shows families who participate in Reach and Read are up to four times more likely to read aloud to their children."

"We were thrilled to see the amount of applications we received", indicated Bobby Labonte. "While there were so many potential candidates, we couldn't be more excited about the four that were ultimately chosen. It brings us great joy knowing that the funding will go towards supporting families in the surrounding Triad community, especially now that we call High Point our home. Once again, I want to thank the High Point Community Foundation for their help in creating our grant process."

In partnership with the Bobby Labonte Foundation, the City of High Point, North Carolina, as well as USA Cycling and the Carolinas Cycling Association, the High Point Cycling Classic returns Saturday September 9, 2017,combining a fundraising ride in the morning with the exciting action of criterium racing in the afternoon and into the evening. All activities will be followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

All funds granted to these organizations will come from the proceeds of the High Point Cycling Classic benefiting the Bobby Labonte Foundation. This event, with its downtown High Point, North Carolina, location will offer a VIP Bike Ride and Brunch with Bobby Labonte and Friends, and Cocktail Party and Silent Auction, on Friday September 8th, as well as the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride and High Point Cycling Classic criterium racing on September 9th. For those interested in supporting the Bobby Labonte Foundation, please contact High Point Cycling Classic Chairman Sims Hinds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Breaking Limits SVP/COO Ken Cohn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on registration for the High Point Cycling Classic criterium races, or the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride, including donation information, please visit www.highpointcyclingclassic.com and www.bobbylabontefoundation.org

Bobby Labonte Foundation PR