MMR: Double Trouble - Baize Finishes 17th & 7th at South Boston Speedway Double Headder

This past weekend, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East traveled to South Boston Speedway in South Boston, VA to compete in the WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100s. Before Saturday's feature events, teams had the opportunity to test for the event on Friday , which would be a crucial test with the double points raceday for all teams on Saturday . Hunter Baize, under the direction of crew chief Chris Carrier took the opportunity to experiment with their short track package during the test day.

On race day, teams were allowed an hour and a half practice session. Toward the end of the session, a caution was called due to oil on the track. These track conditions prevented Baize from running a mock qualifying lap. This decision regulated Baize to the third group of qualifying where he would go on to qualify the No. 13 Blue Ridge Auto Group Toyota Camry in the 13th position for the first event.

During the first race, Baize suffered mechanical issues in the form of a cut tire which caused irreparable damage to the right front suspension components. Crew Chief, Chris Carrier, made the executive decision to retire from the first race and focus the team's efforts on preparing the back-up car for the second event.

Baize qualified for the second WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100 event in the 13th position and quickly moved up through the field. Baize went on to complete the event in the 7th position.