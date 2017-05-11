MMR: Double Trouble - Baize Finishes 17th & 7th at South Boston Speedway Double Headder

|
This past weekend, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East traveled to South Boston Speedway in South Boston, VA to compete in the WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100s. Before Saturday's feature events, teams had the opportunity to test for the event on Friday, which would be a crucial test with the double points raceday for all teams on Saturday. Hunter Baize, under the direction of crew chief Chris Carrier took the opportunity to experiment with their short track package during the test day.
On race day, teams were allowed an hour and a half practice session. Toward the end of the session, a caution was called due to oil on the track. These track conditions prevented Baize from running a mock qualifying lap. This decision regulated Baize to the third group of qualifying where he would go on to qualify the No. 13 Blue Ridge Auto Group Toyota Camry in the 13th position for the first event.
During the first race, Baize suffered mechanical issues in the form of a cut tire which caused irreparable damage to the right front suspension components. Crew Chief, Chris Carrier, made the executive decision to retire from the first race and focus the team's efforts on preparing the back-up car for the second event.
Baize qualified for the second WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100 event in the 13th position and quickly moved up through the field. Baize went on to complete the event in the 7th position.
Baize is currently sitting 5th in driver's points. He and the No. 13 team will compete at Memphis International Raceway on June 3, 2017 where they will continue their full season campaign.
Eric McClure:
"Every race week, we prepare in an attempt to account for every possible worst-case-scenario that we may face at track. This weekend our preparation, dedication, and work-ethic was challenged in a big way. Our entire team- owners, public relations representatives, truck driver and core crew members included - were all instrumental in our ability to come back from adversity and take home a respectable 7th place finish.
Hunter Baize was able to stay calm and focused in a difficult and uncertain situation and give his all the entire weekend. Our team was forged in the fire at South Boston and it will only make us stronger for our upcoming race at Memphis International Raceway and for the rest of the season."
Hal Martin:
"This weekend showed the resiliency and strength of our organization after cutting a tire in the first race and needing to bring out the back up car to be able to compete in the second event. Hunter showed great focus throughout the weekend and had one of the fastest cars on track during the second event. His 7th place finish, though respectable, didn't accurately reflect how strong he was. I think if we had a few more laps, we would have been in position to compete for the win. I'm very proud of our driver and our team for their efforts at South Boston Speedway."
Hunter Baize:
"South Boston was a trying weekend. Practice day didn't go as we had hoped, and we blew a right front tire, which caused race ending damage in the first of the twin 100s. However, I was extremely encouraged by how hard my MMR crew worked, and at the speed we had in the second race driving from the back to a solid seventh place finish."
MMR PR