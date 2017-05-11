NASCAR Productions Scores Win at 2017 Sports Emmy Awards

NASCAR Productions took home hardware for Outstanding Social TV Experience at last night’s 38th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards, marking the sport’s fifth win since 2011 and first ever in this category. NASCAR’s on-stage presence was amplified by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Daniel Suárez, who was on hand to present three awards for Spanish-language achievements.

“100,000 Cameras: DAYTONA 500” received top honors for its innovative use of fan, team and driver-generated video to tell the story of the Great American Race. Weaving together content submitted using #100KCams, the third installment in the groundbreaking FS1 documentary series took viewers inside the 2016 DAYTONA 500, capturing the event’s most compelling moments from every conceivable angle.

Last night’s ceremony also recognized the sport’s broadcast partners FOX and NBC in several categories, including FOX NASCAR in the Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement category for its season launch “Daytona Day” campaign.

Presented annually by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the Sports Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sports television coverage. Nominations were announced in 41 categories earlier this year, and winners were honored last night at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s prestigious Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

