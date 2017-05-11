Derek Kraus Opens ARCA Midwest Tour Season with Top Ten Finish

NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Derek Kraus hopped back into a super late model this past weekend at Madison International Speedway for the Joe Shear Classic, a race where he qualified second-quickest and finished in the ninth position.

Kraus unloaded with a top ten car in the Saturday and Sunday practice sessions despite an accident in the pits at another track on Friday which set his team back substantially during the event. A tool broke while his father, Mark, was using it on the car and resulted in a facial laceration needing medical attention beyond first aid. Despite the obstacle, Derek qualified second-fastest and finished eighth in the dash prior to the main event.

"After my dad was hurt in the pits on Friday and I had to do most of the work myself, it gave me more appreciation for all he does to keep my super late running fast," Kraus said afterwards. "There were guys who came over to help me with the car without me even having to ask, which proves how tight our racing family is. My dad’s nose is healing and he will get the stitches out this Thursday. The accident could have been worse, I am just glad he is ok now."

Kraus and the No. 9 team chose a differing pit strategy from the majority of the field during the course of the 200-lap race. Using a controlled-caution format where teams are permitted to change tires and make adjustments at specified times, the race did not play out exactly how the team had expected and it left Derek at the tail of the top ten where he raced his way to a ninth-place finish.

"Overall we had a solid car all weekend, especially for qualifying for the race on Sunday," Derek remarked about the race itself. "The crew gave me a car for Sunday’s race that I felt comfortable in. Pit strategy just didn't work out in our favor due to the way the cautions fell."

The next super late model race for Derek Kraus is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at State Park Speedway in Wisconsin. Prior to that race, he has two NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races on the docket in Washington and California with the Bill McAnally Racing team. Kraus is currently fifth in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West points.

For more information on Derek Kraus, visit his website at DerekKrausRacing.com. The latest updates can also be found on his Facebook page at Facebook.com/DerekKrausRacing.

