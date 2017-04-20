First Paint Schemes Unveiled for Busch North Throwback at Thompson

With the unveiling of their 2017 short track schedule in December, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) Officials announced the return of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The event will be a celebration of the series’ New England roots and the rich history of the division with the Busch North Throwback 100 on Saturday, July 8.

To mark the occasion, NASCAR K&N Pro Series teams are encouraged to wrap their cars in former series paint schemes of pioneering drivers like Joey Kourafas, Jamie Aube, Andy Santerre and others.

Rev Racing announced today two of the paint schemes that will be featured.

The first will be the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship winning car of Kyle Larson, current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point leader.

The No. 6 Toyota will be piloted by Mexico City’s Ruben Garcia Jr. Larson is the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver to win a touring series championship as well as the first of the program’s graduates to win a race at NASCAR’s highest level.

The second paint scheme will remember the first Mexico-born driver to win a race: Ruben Pardo.

Pardo drove to a road course win at Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park in 2006. Collin Cabre will proudly display Pardo’s colors, with a slightly different number – the 2 as opposed to Pardo’s No. 12.

Each throwback paint scheme will feature the current driver’s name over the driver-side door, and the name of the driver the car is celebrating over the opposite side door.

Garcia Jr., Cabre, and the entire Rev Racing team will join other stars of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 8 for the Busch North Throwback 100.

Thompson has held 27 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races, dating back to the series’ second season in 1988 when Bobby Dragon drove the No. 71 D.G. Roberston Buick to Victory Lane. Over the years, drivers such as Ricky Craven, Ken Bouchard, Mike McLaughlin, Santerre, Mike Stefanik, Martin Truex Jr., Eddie MacDonald, Matt Kobyluck, Trevor Bayne and Ryan Truex have won at the historic Connecticut oval.

For keep up to date with all of the latest throwback paint schemes for the Busch North Throwback 100, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East please visit thompsonspeedway.com or follow them on social media.

NASCAR PR