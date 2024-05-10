CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE: Team Chevy Race Advance

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet: “It’s always nice to start May off with a road course and to get settled staying in the coach over the GP weekend. It’s also nice that we have a Saturday race to free up our Sunday to relax and maybe play golf at Brickyard Crossing. I think from all the testing we learned more so when we came into Barber we knew we had a good package. Hopefully the same goes for the Indy GP since we tested at the IMS road course with the hybrid engine last month. There is definitely potential for (differing fuel strategies). I feel the Indy GP has been more of a tire race than fuel but it changes every year because the Firestone tires change.” Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet: “(Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) is a great track for racing. There are a lot of passing zones. There are places where you have to think about momentum more than other tracks when making a pass, because the straightaways are so long. There are often times where you have to think multiple corners ahead to figure out where you can make a high percentage move without compromising the rest of the lap. It’s obviously a very different event (from the Indianapolis 500), but momentum weekend to weekend is a very real thing. The month of May I think could be a turning point for us. With some good results, rolling into the rest of the season and with that confidence as a more cohesive team could be crucially important.” Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “We’re headed to the Indy Road Course this weekend for the only time this season. Even though we’ve raced here quite a bit over the last few years, I would say every year is different. It’s always kind of surprising seeing where people stack up; sometimes, it’s completely the opposite of what you expect. I’m looking forward to the challenges that we’ll have this weekend. We’ll try to roll out with the best package as a team and score some good points.” Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “I’m looking forward to discovering another new track this weekend. However, I’m a bit more familiar with this track given its history, plus I’ve been able to have some time in the simulator to prepare. This is home for a lot of teams in the series, including Arrow McLaren, so I’m excited for my first ever race in Indianapolis. I’ll give it my all this weekend and hopefully we can bring home a good result.” Théo Pourchaire on extending season with Arrow McLaren outside of the Indianapolis 500… “The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience. I’m excited to take on this challenge with Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season. This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I’ve enjoyed my first two races with the team, and I know we have plenty of potential in front of us. Of course, I would like to thank Zak, Gavin and Tony, as well as the Sauber F1 Team, for making this all possible.” Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “The Indy Grand Prix last year was very kind to us both times we races there, but we still had a bit of pace to find. I think that there is a really good opportunity for us to start the Month of May in a strong way this weekend, and we’ll be doing everything in our power to make that happen.” Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren: The best month of the year is finally here, and there’s no better time for us to get back on the right track. We have so much exciting stuff going on this month, from celebrating the 50th anniversary of Johnny Rutherford’s 1974 Indy 500 win to Tony Kanaan getting inducted into the IMS Hall of Fame later, but it really all starts this weekend at the Indy Road Course. We’ve been fast here historically, especially last year when Pato and Alexander both landed on the podium. With Théo, we just keep continuing to build up and improve each time he gets in the car. I’m confident we’re going to have three cars fighting at the top this weekend, and I’m looking forward to starting the Month of May with a great result.” Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet: “I am looking forward to getting the Month of May started! I feel good about the progression we as a team are making each weekend, as well as myself as a driver. Even though results haven’t been on our side, there have been plenty of positives from the first three race weekends. We will keep building on that and hopefully get a strong result in the first of our home races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!” Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet: “It’s May! Back to the venue of my first win, this will be the third birthday of my first win! I’m very excited to head back to the road course. This race kicks off the Month of May so it’s always special, of course the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the home track to the team as well. We are ready to go for a great result after some bad luck recently. I think we can do really well at IMS the whole month and definitely start by being competitive in the Sonsio Grand Prix. It’s always nice to go to a track with that feeling. Hopefully we can start off the month with a win!”