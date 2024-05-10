With new sponsor: Vladimiros Tziortzis moves to Academy / Caffi’s #1 Ford Mustang

The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series continues on May 18-19 with the NASCAR GP Italy at Autodromo di Vallelunga close to the country’s capital city of Rome. Vladimiros Tziortzis will switch seats with Patrick Lemarie within the Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsports organization to strike back after a tough season opening round at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The Cypriot signed a new sponsorship deal with HTFX, a financial services company regulated by several authorities like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and CySEC in Cyprus. He will be the lone driver of the #1 Ford Mustang that will be fully branded by his new sponsor.



Tziortzis presented his new partner on May 9th at the Olympic Committee in Nicosia, Cyprus’ capital city and the driver’s hometown. The 27-year-old boasts vast experience in open wheel racing and joined Europe’s official NASCAR Series back in 2020. Being one of the top drivers in both divisions, Tziortzis is eager to strike back after being involved in incidents during the race weekend in Valencia. He sits 17th in the overall standings but with one result being dropped at the end of the regular season, the Cypriot still has all his chances intact to contend for the EuroNASCAR PRO title.



Tziortzis, who has become HTFX Global Ambassador, stated: “I would like to thank HTFX from the bottom of my heart for the trust. Both industries are well known for their similar characteristics and values such as Safety-Technology-Speed-Risks-Multitask Procedures. We will march together in the EuroNASCAR battle, and with the company’s support I will give my best once again to raise the Cyprus flag on top.”



While Tzriortzis will take over the #1 Ford Mustang, Patrick Lemarie will move to the #5 Ford Mustang to partner with Claudio Remigio Cappelli. Lemarie is 16th in the overall EuroNASCAR PRO standings but has proven his capabilities as a race winner before. Cappelli belongs to the top drivers in EuroNASCAR 2 and is in fourth in the standings after scoring a podium finish at Valencia. The Italian also leads the Legend Trophy classification for drivers aged 40 and over.



Based on the Gold Sponsorship model, the #1 HTFX Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsports car will be officially presented on Thursday afternoon at Autodromo di Vallelunga during the second round of the 2024 EuroNASCAR Championship, right before the parade which will take place at the center of Campagnano di Roma between 17:30 and 19:30. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel and several TV networks from all around the world.

NWES PR