Race of Champions “Race 300” Rescheduled to Saturday, June 15

Race of Champions Series in conjunction Chemung (NY) Speedrome management have made the decision to postpone the Saturday, May 11, Race of Champions Modified and FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series events until Saturday, June 15.

“With the predicted forecast this became the only decision,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “The weather is just not cooperating. Once again, there are many factors involved and the amount of rain the speedway is predicted to receive in its area on Friday dictates what it would be like on Saturday. Sure, there will once again be naysayers, however, this is a business and we are simply making a business decision that not everyone will be happy with. Additionally, it is no longer just the weather conditions we must work through. The logistics of all of these events are different today than in the past, with travel. We were also thrown a few curveballs with this weekend and adjusting the schedule to accommodate travelers to give people the best show possible. We feel this is the best move for everyone involved in presenting all of our customers with a positive experience.”

“Inevitably there will be detractors and people who question this decision,” Skotnicki continued. “Balancing the schedules and working with other Series and tracks when the weather works against things is always challenging. It is never an easy decision to make. Racing is our business, however, keeping tracks open and in good shape must be a consideration as well. Ray and Ellen Hodge work incredibly hard at Chemung and it’s a decision we’ve made together based on the business at hand. These decisions are always made with our fans, constituents and partners in mind based on their dedication to the Series.”

The show will remain as has been advertised with the Race of Champions Modified Series participating for 75-laps along with the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series in action.

What: “Race 300” 75 (Race of Champions Modified Series), Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series (20-laps)

When: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 74th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2024 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR