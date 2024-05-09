Spencer Speedway Practice Night Set for Friday, May 17 – Season Opener on Friday, May 31 – Evening Practice to Dusk Set for Friday, May 17

The 2024 Spencer Speedway racing season is gearing up for one of the most exciting seasons in its history. Practice on the Williamson, N.Y., ‘speed-plant’ will take place next Friday, May 17 with gates opening for competitors at 4:00pm and practice going until “dusk”. Grandstands will be open for “Free”.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will be the headline division when the gates swing open for the 69th season of racing Spencer Speedway on Friday, May 31.

The track will also host the first-ever “Wings & Things” highlighting a unique event and racing program on Friday, June 14 with the SMAC 350 Super Modifieds competing in the “Showdown at Spencer” along with the Small Block Super Modified Championship Series running on the ½-mile.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to Spencer Speedway with some unique additions for the 2024 season. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck.

In the event that inclement weather alters plans for the practice on Friday, May 17, the practice will be held on Friday, May 24.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, May 17, 2024 (inclement weather date; Friday, May 24, 2024)

Tickets: $30 pit entrance. Grandstands; Free.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Practice Night” Open for ALL DIVISIONS

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 74th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2024 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR