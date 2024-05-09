Race of Champions in Conjunction With Bkh Speed & Auto Parts Announces Tribute to 2001 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series National Champion & 2008 Whelen Modified Tour Champion Ted Christopher

The memory of Ted Christopher, 2008 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion, will be celebrated at six 2024 racing events with the presentation of the “Ted Christopher Passing Cars Award.”

Race of Champions owner Joe Skotnicki will honor the memory of Christopher at several events with a $113 bonus to be presented to the driver who passes the most cars in the first 13 laps of the feature race. “In addition to being a great friend, Ted defined the word racer,” stated Skotnicki. “It wasn’t always about winning–he just loved passing race cars.”

The award will be presented at several tracks during the 2024 season including Holland Speedway, Chemung, Spencer, Albany-Saratoga, and Evans Mills. Other tracks and events may be added throughout the season.

The popular driver who lost his life in a tragic plane crash in September of 2017, was well known for his aggressive driving style that earned him 229 career wins at 31tracks from New Hampshire to Florida. Of that total, 112 were Modified wins, many of which he thrilled fans with his “Three Tap Rule” used by him when charging through the field.

The “Three Tap Rule” was employed when charging through the field. At any event, his competitors were very aware that when the first bump in the rear was felt it was to let the driver know Christopher was looking to get around you. The second tap was Christopher’s polite way of telling you to choose a lane and stay there. If the third tap was felt, you knew you were going to be moved out of the way so he could charge forward.

Christopher’s reputation as one of the most accomplished drivers of his time was proven with wins in many classes of racing cars including Modifieds, SK Modifieds, ISMA, Late Models, Pro Stocks, Mini Mods, Super Modifieds, dirt Modifieds, and Midgets. In addition, Christopher also competed in the Camping World East Series, the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, NASCAR Busch North, and the Camping World Truck Series.

The Race of Champions is proud to remember Ted Christopher, a legend of the racing community and a driver who serves as a reminder of NASCAR’s Modified and short-track roots with the awarding of the “Ted Christopher Passing Cars Award.”

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. "The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing" The 74th annual Race of Champions weekend concluding with the running of the 74th Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

