William Sawalich – No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview – Music City 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS: Sawalich will continue his quest for back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) championships this weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The 17-year-old made his track debut last year. He started from the pole and led every lap of the race until a late-race caution caused a one-lap dash to the checkered. Sawalich finished in second. Sawalich also ran at the Fairgrounds in the All-American 400 last November and became the youngest winner ever of the historic race.

Sawalich will continue his quest for back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) championships this weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The 17-year-old made his track debut last year. He started from the pole and led every lap of the race until a late-race caution caused a one-lap dash to the checkered. Sawalich finished in second. Sawalich also ran at the Fairgrounds in the All-American 400 last November and became the youngest winner ever of the historic race. LAST TIME OUT: In the last AMSE race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sawalich qualified on the pole and led 67 laps. Contact with another car while racing for the lead forced Sawalich into the outside wall and ended his day, resulting in a 17th-place finish.

In the last AMSE race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sawalich qualified on the pole and led 67 laps. Contact with another car while racing for the lead forced Sawalich into the outside wall and ended his day, resulting in a 17th-place finish. 2023 ARCA EAST CHAMPION: Sawalich claimed the 2023 AMSE championship at Bristol Motor Speedway. He ended the AMSE season with four wins and finished in the top-five in all eight races on the AMSE schedule. He became the second AMSE champion for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and the first Minnesotan to win the series championship.

Sawalich claimed the 2023 AMSE championship at Bristol Motor Speedway. He ended the AMSE season with four wins and finished in the top-five in all eight races on the AMSE schedule. He became the second AMSE champion for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and the first Minnesotan to win the series championship. JGR AT NASHVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing has four starts at the track with two top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing has four starts at the track with two top-five finish and three top-10 finishes. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2024 season.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMSE Music City 150 is scheduled for 9:35 PM ET on Saturday, May 11. Coverage of the race will be on Flo Racing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “This is a race we’ve had circled on the schedule since last year. We feel like one got away from us. We had a good car last, so I know we’ll be fast on Saturday. We’ll just have to go out and execute and hopefully end up in Victory Lane.”

JGR PR