After a Week Off, Braden Chiaramonte Heads to Northern California for Two Races This Week

After spending last weekend watching his older sibling Bronsen win the Weedle Industries Perfect 10 Challenge Desert Race in Johnson City, California, Braden Chiaramonte will strap into the Tiner/Hirst #94TH sprint car for two races this weekend. The rising open-wheel star will be at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday. Twenty-four hours later and 130 miles to the south, he will be at the Placerville Speedway on Saturday.

On Saturday’s trip, Chiarmonte will appear on the two famous Nor Cal ovals for the first time in 2024. In the past, he has made four appearances at Silver Dollar. All four were in a winged 360 and his best result came at the 2022 Fall Nationals when he placed 10th in the A main event. Likewise, he has made four appearances at Placerville. Three of those came in 2023. Two of the four were in the same Placerville 360 Winged Sprints that he will be competing with on Saturday. He also has an appearance there with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and one came with the USAC National Midgets at the end of 2023. His best finish on the red clay came last August 5th when he placed 12th in the track 360s.

Between the winged 360, non-wing 410 and his outlaw micro, Chiaramonte has been at nine races this season. He has started nine he has started eight of the main events. He has two wins, three top-five finishes, and five top-10s. The victories came at a combined 360/410 sprint car show at Imperial Valley Raceway on March 9th and an Outlaw Micro race at Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway on March 30th. The only main he did not start came on March 16th at the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Series main at Perris Auto Speedway when a violent heat race crash ended his night early.

This weekend’s races will be Chiaramonte’s third and fourth starts for Tiner/Hirst in 2024. His first appearance of the year in the Slade Precision Shocks/Larry Davis Farms/System 1 Pro Ignition #94TH came at the Stockton Dirt Track on April 6th. Running 10th in the main early on, two cars got together directly in front of the young racing star. Chiaramonte slid sideways to avoid them and ended up getting his right-side Nerf Bar bent into his right rear tire. A quick stop in the pit area saw the crew slap on a new right rear and send him back to the battlefield. He started at the rear and drove forward to a 14th-place when the race ended.

His other appearance for Tiner/Hirst came three weeks ago at Merced. After an impressive heat race win and second-place finish in the dash, Chiaramonte was running second in the main event when he slid off the top of turn two. Like at Stockton, that forced him to restart at the back and he impressively drove up to 15th before the checkered flag ended the race.

For fans who wish to see Chiaramonte race at Silver Dollar Speedway, this Friday is Fan Appreciation Night. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for those 19 and over are $15.00. Admission is free for everyone 18 and younger. Advance tickets are available at https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/may-10th-racing-2024. The track is located at 2357 Fair Street in Chico (95928). Tickets for those 19 and older are $15.00 on Saturday, The track website is and the office phone is 530-966-4030.

At Placerville’s Mother’s Day Madness on Saturday, the gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Happy hour will be from 3:00 to 6:00. Cars will be on the track for hot laps at 5:15. Adult tickets are $18.00. Seniors 62+, military, and juniors (12-17) get in for $16.00. Kids 6-11 are $8.00 and children 5 and under get in free. Advance tickets are available online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-051124 and the office number is 530-344-7592. The 58-year-old ¼ mile oval is located at 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville (95667).

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, OCC Motorsports, Hyper Racing, Chop Design, Adams Motors, Hacienda Casa Blanca Fine Mexican Dining, Evil Plus Injection, King Racing Products, Tyner, and Keizer Wheels. If you would like to be a partner with one of America’s fastest-rising racing stars, please contact Daniel Chiaramonte via email at mailto:[email protected] or by calling (619) 988-7563.

Braden Chiaramonte PR