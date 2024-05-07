Huset’s Speedway Starting Season This Sunday With Mother’s Day Opener Presented by T & K Transport, Inc.

Huset’s Speedway springs back into action this Sunday with the Mother’s Day Opener presented by T & K Transport, Inc.

The track’s three premier divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – will each kick off its chase for the championship that runs throughout this spring and summer.

Also of note, the newly created Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars will join the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars for the first of three times this season.

Brooke Tatnell (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Zach Olivier (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) and Lee Goos Jr. (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) are the defending track champions during a stellar 2023 season. All three championships were separated by less than two dozen points. Additionally, there were 38 different drivers who earned at least one feature triumph during the 48 total A Mains at the track.

The new season gets underway this Sunday with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing set to start at 7:30 p.m. The first 200 mothers through the main gate will receive a free carnation.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

ILP PR