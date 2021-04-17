Things to watch for today in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

Grant Enfinger: Enfinger will return to Richmond as the only prior winner following his victory in 2020 the first truck series race back at Richmond since 2005. A race that was ran without fans in the stands.

Kyle Busch Motorsports: KBM is entering the ToyotaCare 250 today with three wins in this already new truck series season. Nemechek fought hard with Kyle Busch back in Vegas to take the victory only to flip the win in Atlanta. Cup Series star Martin Truex returned to the truck series to win the first dirt truck race at Bristol in the last outing for the truck series. Kyle will be back in the field today for the team.

Thorsport: ThorSport lead the field in the first race back in 2020 leading 109 of the 250 scheduled laps last year to take home the 1-2-3 at the end of the day with Enfinger, Crafton and Rhodes. However, ThorSport was part of the Ford manufacture organization last year yet realigning back to Toyota this year.

Short track winners: Coming into the race today there is 10 former short track racers taking the green flag today. Kyle Busch with seven total wins on short tracks followed by Sauter and Peters with five each, Crafton with four, Moffitt’s three wins, Enfinger and Nemechek paired up for two and rounding out with Mayer, Friesen and Todd Gilliland with one win each.