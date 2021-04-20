NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd Welcomes Highly Caffeinated Angry Brew Coffee as Sponsor

Spencer Boyd announced today that Angry Brew will be a 2021 sponsor of the No. 20 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team highlighted with a primary paint scheme at Kansas Raceway. Angry Brew Coffee is a highly caffeinated coffee brand roasted by Michigan-based Five Lakes Coffee Company.



“My day starts early,” said Spencer Boyd. “I’m up at 6am to work out before I start my work day. I need to be clear-headed quickly so I was searching for a coffee that would kick-start my day even before the first cup finished. Angry Brew is the coffee for me because it wakes me up quickly without feeling weird. It just so happens that they have a cool brand that looks amazing on a race truck.”



Five Lakes Coffee co-founders and brothers Paul & Jared have been asked for 'coffee with a punch' many times over the years. If you’re getting a cup of coffee at one of their cafes, the quick fix is to add a shot of espresso to your coffee but what about brewing highly caffeinated coffee at home? Angry Brew is the solution! Angry Brew is a dark roast, started with Fair Trade Certified Organically Grown green coffee beans and blended with Robusta coffee beans to achieve a high caffeine content naturally, then roasted in a custom blend to produce a well-balanced and delicious coffee.



Co-Owner of Five Lakes Coffee, Paul Smith, commented on the partnership with Spencer Boyd, “We love NASCAR and know the fans will love Angry Brew right back. We have developed a ‘Coffee with a Punch’ for the men and women that provide for their families day in and day out. Spencer embodies the hard-working mentality of our customers and has the authentic social media that we were looking for in a partner. There is a quote from a movie... ‘Don’t Drive Angry’, well in this case we want Spencer to drive Angry!”



Having grown up outside of St. Louis, Spencer Boyd calls Kansas Speedway his second home track. The No. 20 Angry Brew Chevrolet Silverado out of the Youngs Motorsports stable will be ready to do battle when the trucks head to the Midwest on May 1.

