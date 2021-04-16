Five-Time Track Champion Brian Brown to Pilot No. 51 Casey’s General Stores/Rowdy Energy Tundra at Knoxville

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that ‘Blackjack’ Brian Brown will pilot the No. 51 Tundra when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its inaugural visit to Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway July 9. Brown’s Toyota will carry primary sponsorship from Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store retailer in the United States, and Rowdy Energy, the enhanced hydration formula energy drink created by KBM owner Kyle Busch.

Brown boasts an impressive resume racing Sprint Cars, currently totaling 185 career victories at the numerous tracks he has competed at across the country. The 42-year-old Missouri native has recorded 52 career wins and four track championships at Knoxville in the 410 Sprint Car division, (2010, 2017, 2019-2020) and another 16 victories and one title in the 360 division (2002). ‘Blackjack’ finished second three consecutive years (2012-2014) in the prestigious Knoxville Nationals, a yearly event held at the half-mile dirt oval.

“It’s so cool that I’m getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series debut at a track that is not only my favorite but a track that I’ve experienced a tremendous amount of success, with my long-time partner Casey’s, and my newest partner Rowdy Energy collaborating to make this dream come true,” Brown said. “It’s been a lot of fun this year as a Rowdy Energy athlete to be able to introduce racing fans across the country to all of the great flavors that Kyle has created in his energy drink and interact with them when they share their appreciation for his product on social media. I’m excited that now they’ll be able to purchase Rowdy Energy easily at over 1800 Casey’s stores.”

“Casey’s is excited to see our long-time racing partner, Brian Brown, competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing, Casey’s. “This race provides a new way for Casey’s to connect with sprint car racing fans alongside Rowdy Energy which goes great with Casey’s famous pizza and snacks.”

KBM has earned three of its Camping World Truck series-leading 83 career wins on dirt tracks. Darrell Wallace Jr. won at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, a half-mile dirt oval, in 2014 and Christopher Bell made it back-to-back victories for the organization at the famed track in 2015. Most recently, 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. drove the No. 51 Toyota to victory March 29 in the Truck Series inaugural dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.