Highlighting Ben Rhodes 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Championship season

Ben Rhodes had a fantastic 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Championship season. He won his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in the last three years at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023. Rhodes secured the championship by holding off a damaged Grant Enfinger on fresh tires.

Rhodes had an up-and-down season, but he turned it up in the last few weeks. He finished seventh at Bristol, second at Talladega, and second at Homestead. Rhodes’ consistency throughout the season played a big hand in making his championship dreams come true.

Rhodes’ championship rival, Corey Heim, had been spun on lap 120 by fellow title contender Carson Hocevar, which ran Hocevar into the second-turn wall. The late-race caution breathed life back into Rhodes’ title hunt. He passed Enfinger on a restart and then held him off on the final lap to give ThorSport Racing its fifth Truck championship in the last 10 years.

Rhodes’ championship season was a testament to his skill and determination. He won in 2021, finished runner-up to Zane Smith in 2022, and now he’s back on top of the series in 2023 5. Despite the challenges he faced throughout the season, Rhodes remained committed to the Truck Series and his team. He said he’s in no hurry to move to NASCAR’s Cup Series.