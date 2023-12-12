CR7 Motorsports Signs Grant Enfinger to Multi-Year Deal

CR7 Motorsports is proud to announce that Grant Enfinger will pilot the No.9 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024 and beyond. In addition to support from Chevrolet, CR7 Motorsports will also have an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR). Grant County Mulch and Champion Power Equipment to serve as primary partners.

Enfinger, who earned three wins, nine top-fives and 13 top-10's in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, will be entering his eighth full-time season in the Truck Series. Enfinger has previously raced for CR7 Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Enfinger. “I have known Codie and his family for a long time and they have become like family to me.”

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice,” said Codie Rohrbaugh, team owner of CR7 Motorsports. “With our efforts to elevate our racing program in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

With Chevrolet’s support and alliance with MHR, CR7 Motorsports looks to build on their program for 2024 and beyond. In addition to a new facility, the team has also acquired top-notch personnel to build the program. Michael Shelton, a past Truck Series Championship Crew Chief, has been named the General Manager of CR7 Motorsports. Jeff Stankiewicz, who earned the ARCA Menards Championship in 2015 with Enfinger, will be paired together once again as Stankiewicz will serve as the crew chief for the No.9 Chevrolet Silverado. In addition to success with Enfinger, Stankiewicz has also earned the Truck Series Championship in 2020 as crew chief as well as the ARCA Menards Championship in 2018.

Champion Power Equipment, a longtime supporter of Enfinger, will serve as a primary sponsor of the No.9 Chevrolet Silverado in the 2024 season. “We are bringing along Champion Power Equipment, they have been instrumental in my career for over nine years. They have been a huge part of my success in the truck series," said Enfinger. “It is incredibly special to be able to continue that relationship.”

“I feel like we have all the right pieces in place. With Chevrolet's help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships. I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning,” said Enfinger. “I can't say thank you enough to everyone that made this happen. Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn't be more happy about my decision.”

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kickoff at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will air on Fox Sports 1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

CR7 Motorsports PR