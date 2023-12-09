Thad Moffitt to Compete Full-Time in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Faction46 is born from the mind of Moore and his company, Venture Food Stores. The team will also be sponsored by Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen, Customers Bank, Pristine Auction, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son - America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations and Best Working Wipes to begin the season as new partners are brought into the team. Key races are still open for opportunities to partner with the team. Moore is currently building a retail program with his Venture Food Stores that can help brands and products reach over 800 stores in key NASCAR markets through the race program. The sponsorship is giving Moffitt the opportunity to have his most competitive season in his young career in NASCAR. “I’ve enjoyed working and getting to know the Petty family and Thad,” said owner, Moore. “It all accumulated to this day and the beginning of Faction46 and what I hope to be a long stay in NASCAR. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series offers some of the best, most exciting racing for both young and seasoned drivers. I’m proud to be part of the series with Thad as we earn the respect of the other teams. I have to thank Niece Motorsports for their assistance in helping us as we grow.” Moffitt, 23, just finished his first full season in the Trans Am Series TA2 class. Moffitt, racing for TeamSLR, finished seventh in the championship standings and second in the rookie standings. He had six top-10 finishes. He will make his return to the NASCAR ranks where he’s had success in the ARCA Menard Series finishing fourth in the series in 2021. Moffitt has four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with a best finish of 18th at the Daytona International Speedway in 2022. The new Faction46 team can be found online at www.faction46.com and on social media on Twitter (@TeamFaction46), Instagram (@TeamFaction46), TikTok (@TeamFaction46), and on Facebook and YouTube. Faction46 will debut at the Fresh From Florida 250 during Daytona Speedweeks at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16 on FS1.