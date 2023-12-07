ThorSport Racing to Host Holiday Open House & Celebration

ThorSport Racing will host a Holiday Open House and Championship Celebration on Wednesday, December 13 from 4-8 p.m. ET., located at 312 ThorSport Way in Sandusky, Ohio.

Highlights of the event will include race shop access, driver autographs, photo opportunities, a racing simulator, and an appearance by Perkins Police Canine Officer Sport. Snacks and beverages will be on hand.

All of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Ford F-150's along with

2023 ASA, NHRA, and IMSA series’ championship vehicles, team owners and/or drivers will be present.

Prior to the event, the ThorSport Racing Championship Parade will leave ThorSport Racing, 312 ThorSport Way Sandusky, Ohio 44870, and will travel south on Campbell Street. It will continue east onto West Strub Road, north onto Columbus Avenue, west onto West Perkins Avenue, and again south onto Campbell Street. It will end at ThorSport Racing complex.

Thorsport PR