MHR & Daniel Dye Announce Multi-Race NCTS Partnership

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) and Daniel Dye are pleased to announce a partnership extension with Champion Container for the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season. The Champion Container brand will be featured as the primary partner on Dye’s No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for a minimum of 12 NCTS races in 2024, establishing a significant presence in his second season. Champion Container will also be an associate partner on the No. 43 Chevrolet for the balance of the NCTS calendar.

Dye will debut Champion Container’s colors on board MHR’s No. 43 entry at the NCTS season opener on Friday, February 16th at Daytona International Speedway. Now entering its third-consecutive year, this collaboration showcases a strong relationship between Champion Container, Dye, and other partners including Race to Stop Suicide.

Dye is eager to seize the new opportunity of joining MHR after the organization broke through with a series-high four NCTS wins in 2023 with driver Christian Eckes.

"Champion Container has been an incredible partner, and I'm thrilled to continue our journey together in 2024,” Dye said. "Their support has been instrumental in our success, and I look forward to representing the red and yellow No. 43 Champion Container Chevy on the track. They have become family for us, and I can't really explain how much it means to have their support continue to grow. Joining the MHR team is a great opportunity for me, especially with the team’s success last season, and I hope to be able to build on that in 2024."

Champion Container, established in 1968, is a leading distributor of packaging containers in the Northeast, serving industries like chemical, paint, and pharmaceuticals. Their extensive product range includes bulk containers, drums, cans, pails, boxes, and more. Known for their "just in time" delivery and vast inventory, Champion caters to a diverse clientele, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their strategic acquisitions, expanding their services and products to meet evolving market needs.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in NASCAR to its fan base with sponsorship on Daniel's No. 43 in several 2024 events," remarked Champion Container CEO Tom Miskewitz. "Daniel is a quality young man who serves as a great ambassador for our company. Beyond the track, the work that is done year-round through Race to Stop Suicide is so important, and we're proud to be advocates and supporters of both programs."

MHR fans can gear up with Dye’s latest merchandise, including the official 2024 Champion Container Truck t-shirt, available at ShopDanielDye.com. This exclusive collection offers fans an opportunity to show their support and be part of the thrilling journey in the upcoming season. Fans can follow Dye on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, @danieldye43, and visit danieldyeracing.com