Wood Gets Knotted Up in Late-Race Accident While Running in Top 10

Jack Wood started the Craftsman 150 from the seventh position on Friday night in the Rubbin’ is Racing Silverado. Wood dealt with a tight truck for most of the opening stage. Spotter Tab Boyd let Wood know that the team would free the truck up at the conclusion of the stage. Coming to the start of Stage Two, Wood relayed to the team that the truck was running a bit hot. Crew chief Brian Pattie told Wood that the cooler he kept the truck on the restarts, the better it would be.

 

On lap 122, Wood received a penalty for speeding on pit road which set him back, but he was able to fight his way back into the top 10 amidst several late cautions. On the second overtime attempt, the No. 38 of Zane Smith and the No. 99 of Ben Rhodes collided and collected the Rubbin’ is Racing Chevrolet. This ended the California driver’s night in the final race for KBM and relegated the No. 51 team to a 27th-place finish. 
 

Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 Chevrolet:

“The Rubbin’ is Racing Silverado had a lot of speed at the end of the race. It was kind of the same story for me all year, it took too long to find that speed. We were able to work our way up to seventh on that last restart and kind of just got collected in the late-race carnage. It sucks that it ended that way. We were moving in the right direction at the end of the year, and I learned a lot. It’s been an honor to drive these trucks and be part of this team. I wish we had one more shot at it, but I learned a lot that will help me as I move along in my career.”

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Recap:

·        Christian Eckes won Friday night’s Craftsman 150. It was his fourth victory of 2023 and the fifth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Jake Garcia finished second, while Chase Purdy, Jesse Love, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.

·        There were 12 cautions for 77 laps and nine lead changes among six drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 finishes the 2023 season 10th in the Craftsman Truck owner point standings.

