GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Post-Race Quote: Twelfth place in the last race of GMS as a team. What are the emotions right now?

“Yeah, I'm kind of relieved to salvage a twelfth there, it was a really tough night for our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado. Not having a great first pit stop to being back in the junk and getting some damage there and just fighting and having a gritty day. I looked up and said, 'Man, Grant's in a really good spot.' and then, you know, it just didn't work out. And hearing after the race what happened, it's pretty (unfortunate) how that went down for him. I looked up and thought he was almost going to get it, so I'm kind of bummed for him and everyone at GMS because I thought he had a really good shot. Focus for me goes to tomorrow.”

What's the attitude been at the shop with the team coming to a close?

"It's been really energetic, you know? Everyone has been putting forth the effort towards Grant to get him and Mike and Maury another championship and get Grant his first. He's a really deserving driver and a really deserving man, and he's just a great guy. He does the things to be successful, and I was really hoping it would work out today."

And how much of a stepping stone has this team been to you?

"Yeah, I mean I made my mistakes this year and really learned a lot, and tried to put together clean races. I feel like finishing 16th in points is not indicative of the speed I've had this year and the promise I've shown, so with my next year plans still up in the air, hopefully it parlays into something."

And lastly, you're racing a Hendrick car tomorrow, how are you feeling going into that one?

"Well, I'm about to get some pasta from Olive Garden and go to bed, so that's really it."