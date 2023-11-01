Jake Drew finds familiarity at finale

Under the Lights one last time for 2023… The last stop on the 2023 schedule sees the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stop at Phoenix Raceway for the Craftsman 150. Jake Drew will make his first Craftsman Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway this Friday night, but it is a track he knows very well from previous racing experience. In ARCA competition, Drew has two top fives in five starts. He will look to play spoiler to the championship on Friday.

Drew History ... The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. In 2021, Drew recorded three poles, four top fives, and seven top tens. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker. Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to four poles, four wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Season to Date … Drew has five starts on the season with his first coming at Nashville Superspeedway where he would finish 12th on the night. Since his first start, he has made four more starts with HRE on the season. In those four starts, he has not finished outside of the top 20. Drew currently has an average finish of 15.8 for the 2023 season.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 017 will make it’s fifth start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Phoenix Raceway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weeks ago, where Drew would run around the top-15 most of the day. Unfortunately, after a late race strategy call to stay on the track to gain valuable track position, would finish 20th.

Tune In … The Craftsman 150 at Phoenix Raceway will kick off with practice starting on Thursday at 8:00 pm ET, however there will be no live TV coverage. Qualifying kicks off Friday at 6:05 PM EST. NASCAR RaceDay will follow soon after at 9 PM ET (FS2), then green flag action on Friday at 10:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Jake Drew Quote on Phoenix Raceway:

“ I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro after a few weeks off. Phoenix is one of the only tracks on the circuit where I have a decent amount of previous experience. Going back a few years, I have ran pretty well, winning the ARCA West Championship in 2022. Also having a full practice session will be super beneficial to get a better understanding of the handling over the course of a run. This track will always hold a special place in my heart after winning here a couple years ago. Hopefully that experience translates over to the truck series. I'd love to end 2023 on a high note for everyone who works on this truck at the track and at the shop".

HRE PR