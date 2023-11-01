Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 2023 Owner Points Position: 29th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: He’s Back!: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt, as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the fifth time in 2023. Earlier this year, Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish. The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. A week later, he delivered a solid 17th-place finish after starting 11th in the inaugural Tyson 250. He made an additional start steering the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST in last month’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway. Most recently, Honeycutt tackled Bristol Motor Speedway with the Young’s Motorsports team. Phoenix will signify his 11th Truck Series start of the 2023 season between three teams. About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 20 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Honeycutt started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division, compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas. In 2016, he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division, where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017, he advanced to the INEX Pro Series, where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown. 2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series, including the 2017 Pro Truck Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series and competed in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events. Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories and continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events. Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program while also competing in select CARS Tour events. All Board: Texas-based RANDCO Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on Honeycutt’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST in the Valley of the Sun. Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway will mark Honeycutt’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.0-mile oval. Last November, Honeycutt delivered a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 15th in the 2023 edition of the Lucas Oil 150 for On Point Motorsports. Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Phoenix, Honeycutt has 19 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing. In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in 10 starts. Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.7. Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. | Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 126th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 125 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The CRAFTSMAN 150 will be his fifth tango at Phoenix Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th with now team principal winner Tyler Young at the wheel in the 2015 Lucas Oil 150 on November 13, 2015. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finish of 25.2 in 17 Phoenix Raceway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 470 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and X |Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote: On Phoenix Raceway: “I am very excited to run for Young’s Motorsports again this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. I appreciate the opportunity as always to go at it again in the Truck Series. We had a very good package at Bristol and qualifying was on me messing up the truck and not showing what we had. “I am very confident about what we can show for Phoenix. I know we can turn some heads this weekend and that’s what the plan is to show how good Young’s Motorsports team really is. It is going to be a busy weekend but I am more than ready for the challenge and cannot wait to get on track Thursday night!”