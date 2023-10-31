Lawless Alan – Craftsman 150 Race Advance

Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap: Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTODockit team took to the track on Friday afternoon to practice and qualify at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alan lined up 23rd to start the 134-Lap race on Saturday afternoon. Alan battled mid-pack for the majority of the race, ultimately crossing the line in 19th.



Alan on Last Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I think we had a faster truck, but we struggled to get track position,” said Alan. “I appreciate this whole team for their work on our AUTODockit Chevrolet and am looking forward to ending the season on a high note at Phoenix.”



Alan on Friday’s race at Phoenix Raceway: “I’m thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work this season, and am looking forward to closing out the year on a high note,” said Alan. “I’m confident we’ll have a strong AUTOParkit Chevrolet on Friday night.”



By the Numbers: Alan will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night.



On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOParkit colors this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings.

Niece Motorsports PR