Carson Hocevar – Craftsman 150 Race Advance

Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap: Carson Hocevar earned a series-high fourth win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hocevar and his Niece Motorsports team put the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet on the outside pole to start the 134-lap race. Hocevar maintained position toward the front of the pack for the majority of the race, battling for position inside the top-10. A long green flag run in the final stage brought teams down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, to make it to the end of the race. Hocevar methodically worked his way through traffic, taking the lead for the first time of the day on Lap 124 on the way to the win.



Hocevar on Last Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m so proud of everyone on this Niece Motorsports team, said Hocevar. “Our Worldwide Express Chevrolet was so fast. I was bummed when we didn’t get the pole because I knew the speed that our truck had. I’m glad that we could show that today and put ourselves into the final round of the playoffs. We’re going to do everything we can to bring that championship home.”



The ‘Championship 4’: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks the season finale for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Hocevar is one of four drivers who advanced to the final round of the Playoffs. The highest finishing driver, of the ‘Championship 4’, will be crowned the Truck Series Champion.



Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Phoenix Raceway: “This is what this whole Niece Motorsports organization has worked so hard for this season,” said Hocevar. “I’m confident in their hard work and preparation and I know I’ve been doing all I can to prepare for this race. We’ll have a strong Worldwide Express Chevrolet and we’re going to do all we can on Friday to bring that Championship home for Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports.”



By The Numbers: Hocevar has four previous NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, including two consecutive top-10 finishes in each of the past two seasons.



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

