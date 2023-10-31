King of the Hammers and Spencer Boyd Ride Together in Phoenix

Spencer Boyd announced today that, in a rare meeting of racing series, King of the Hammers will be the primary sponsor for his No. 12 Silverado in the penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. King of the Hammers (KOH) is the toughest two weeks of one-day, off-road races in the world.



“I love racing, period,” said a stoic Spencer Boyd. “When we started talking about putting this partnership together there was a mutual level of respect for the style of racing that we both do. I’m honored to represent these fellow racers on the NASCAR stage in Phoenix. And I thought I was dirty after dirt racing at Bristol, but apparently that is clean compared to how these guys look at KOH.”



Held annually in Johnson Valley, California, the race has evolved from a single race to feature over 1,000 competitors, 80,000 on-site fans and nearly 3 million online viewers in 2023. King of the Hammers is most notable for its 4400 unlimited horsepower, 4-wheel drive vehicles.



Dave Cole, Founder and Executive Chairman, says, “NASCAR is a huge stage and we are excited to introduce their fans to our event. King of the Hammers is a stage of tremendously diverse racing, with something for everyone.”



Courtney Prost, Communications for Hammerking Productions, commented on the crossover, “Spencer has been great to work with and we are thrilled to be partnering with him! King of the Hammers began as a handful of teams with a passion for racing. Today, KOH is a monumental phenomenon known as the largest and toughest one day off-road race in the world, which spans over the course of two weeks. The fit is perfect for fans because our event is during NASCAR’s off-season.”



The event features a 14-day schedule packed with races across treacherous terrain, concerts, a vendor show and exciting entertainment for all ages, taking place around a temporary city that rises in the desert.



King of the Hammers will be the primary sponsor of Young’s Motorsports No. 12 entry into The Craftsman 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race is on October 23, 2023 at 9pm ET and will air live on FS1.

