Jack Wood - No. 51 Rubbin' is Racing Craftsman Trucks Phoenix Preview

You showed speed in the ARCA race earlier this year at Phoenix. Does that excite you for this race? “When you go to a place that you’ve run well at, it gets you excited about going back. Of all the tracks on the Truck Series schedule, Phoenix is the track that I’ve been to the most. It was close to home growing up and I got the chance to race there in an ARCA West car a couple times with my family. Of all the races on the schedule, I’ve probably looked forward to this one the most. Obviously, with this being the last race under the KBM banner, it has motivated me more to go out and get the last win in the last race for the organization. I’m excited about going there, our sim stuff has gone well and we’ve had speed there in the past as an organization.” Will doing double duty and getting extra track time driving the ARCA car benefit you this weekend? “I think it will help. I will end up with around 100 minutes of practice. When I’ve ran the ARCA car before a truck race it has helped knock the rust off and helps me fire off better on the short run in the truck. I’m lucky to be able to get in the No. 28 ARCA car, I think we will have a good shot at it there and hopefully it will be a good confidence builder going into the truck race that night.” You’ve got another cool sponsor this week with Barstool Sports on the truck. Talk about that. “It will be fun. For me, as a younger kid, Barstool Sports has been a fun thing to follow with what those guys have done over the last 10 years. It’s exciting to have them on the truck, especially on the west coast at a track that they’ve been a part of the last couple of years. Their presence in NASCAR is growing so it will be fun to have Large and Spider (Hosts of Rubbin’ is Racing Podcast, Barstool Sports) out there for that. Hopefully, we can put on a good show for them and then go have some fun at the Barstool bar down in Scottsdale, Arizona.”